Very Hot Summer And Record Labor Day Heat

Posted: Sep. 4, 2020 12:58 AM PDT

If you think the summer’s been unusually hot in Nevada County, the National Weather Service would back you up. Meteorologist Carlisa Rogacheski says 68 of the 92 days in June, July, and August had above-normal highs. That was 19 days in both June and July, but 30 of the 31 days in August…

click to listen to Carlisa Rogacheski

By September, daytime highs in Nevada County should be in the 80’s. But Rogacheski says the Labor Day weekend could be one of the hottest ever. The triple-digit temperatures predicted for Sunday and Monday would be record-breaking…

click to listen to Carlisa Rogacheski

It will also stay unusually hot on Tuesday, before highs should at least drop to the low to mid-90’s by Wednesday.

