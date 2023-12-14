< Back to All News

Vested Rights Petition Rejected By Supervisors

Posted: Dec. 14, 2023 1:18 PM PST

An attempt by Rise Gold to bypass the permit process, by obtaining vested rights to revive gold mining, nearly 70 years later, at the Idaho Maryland property, has been rejected by Nevada County Supervisors. It was a unanimous vote from the Board, which also agreed with their staff and attorneys that mining had been abandoned and not suspended. At the conclusion of a two-day hearing, that ended Thursday morning, Supervisor Hardy Bullock felt that there needed to be one type of continuous use over the decades…

click to listen to Hardy Bullock

Supervisors also noted several times that they’re not lawyers. Heidi Hall indicated that the complex legal statements and extensive information made it more difficult to grant the petition…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Supervisor Ed Scofield also agreed with others, including from the public, who felt Rise Gold would not have filed the petition at all if their use permit hadn’t already been turned down by the County Planning Commission earlier this year…

click to listen to Ed Scofield

Although the decision means Rise Gold must now seek a conditional use permit from Supervisors, Scofield was among other Board members who indicated that they expect a lawsuit will next be filed against the county.

