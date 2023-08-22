Vested Rights Petition To Be Filed September First

The vested rights petition, regarding the Idaho Maryland Mine proposal, is expected to be officially filed on Friday, September first. That’s according to a letter from Rise Gold attorney Braiden Chadwick that was released by Nevada County officials. Chadwick was unavailable for comment. But in the letter he also states that the County has agreed to schedule a hearing date before the Board of Supervisors by no later than October 26th. And the county says this means that the Board’s previously scheduled hearings on the use permit, for October 2nd and 3rd has been cancelled. Chadwick also states that the petition waives any argument regarding procedural rights or irregularities that may be created by foregoing an initial hearing before the County Planning Commission.