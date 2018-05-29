Veteran Leader Remembers Norman

Norman’s murder was not forgotten in local Memorial Day ceremonies…

Chief Warrant Officer Two William Buck, U-S Army Retired, presided over yesterday’s ceremony at Nevada City’s Pioneer Park. After the ceremony, a still emotional Buck told KNCO about Norman’s heart of gold, after another veteran, who was abusing benefits, wanted an expenses-paid trip home to see his family and was rejected…

Buck says he had only known Norman for about four years, but Norman was active in the Veterans Stand Down and other veterans activities.

