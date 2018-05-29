< Back to All News

Veteran Leader Remembers Norman

Posted: May. 29, 2018 6:36 AM PDT

Norman’s murder was not forgotten in local Memorial Day ceremonies…

Listen to Will Buck 1

Chief Warrant Officer Two William Buck, U-S Army Retired, presided over yesterday’s ceremony at Nevada City’s Pioneer Park. After the ceremony, a still emotional Buck told KNCO about Norman’s heart of gold, after another veteran, who was abusing benefits, wanted an expenses-paid trip home to see his family and was rejected…

Listen to Will Buck 2

Buck says he had only known Norman for about four years, but Norman was active in the Veterans Stand Down and other veterans activities.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha