Veteran Murder Trial Date Rescheduled Again

There have already been four postponements. But there’s optimism that the Stan Norman murder trial can finally take place on January 12th. That would be just three months shy of the third anniversary of the killing of the 70-year-old Vietnam War veteran. Nevada County Assistant District Attorney, Chris Walsh, says it originally looked like the trial would happen back in March. But then the coronavirus pandemic hit…

The previous trial date had been in September. Walsh also points out that 54-year-old Sean Bryant and 44-year-old Michael McCauley have stayed in custody since their arrests. Motions to try them separately were rejected earlier this year…

If convicted, Bryant and McCauley face a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.