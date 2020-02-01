Veteran Murder Trial Delayed

The trial of two men accused of murdering a Nevada County veteran has been pushed back at least a month. 53-year-old Sean Bryant and 43-year-old Michael McCauley were scheduled to be tried, starting February 18th. But Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the judge has granted a defense motion to delay a trial until March 24th, due mainly to newly turned over evidence…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Meanwhile, the judge is still considering another defense motion to have separate trials for Bryant and McCauley…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Bryant is accused of shooting 70-year-old Stan Norman with glass marbles and a crossbow, in April of 2018. McCauley allegedly assisted in disposing of the remains. A special circumstances allegation of torture against McCauley was dismissed by the judge but is still in place for Bryant.