Veteran Program Offers Free College Tuition

It’s a veterans benefit that few people know about….

Listen to David West 1

Nevada County Veterans Services Officer David West says it’s called C-T-F-W, or College Tuition Fee Waiver Program. West explains what’s meant by the term ‘service connected’…

Listen to David West 2

Dependents of veterans automatically qualify for other programs if those vets are a hundred percent service connected. West encourages anyone with questions about this program to call his office, or come by. The Veterans Office is located at the Brighton Greens Resource Center on McCourtney Road.

–gf