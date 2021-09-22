Veterans Benefits Extended By Congress

Some good news for veterans. Congress has approved bipartisan legislation extending some Veterans Affairs benefits. Nevada County Veterans Services Officer, David West, says the bill permanently extends the VA’s ability to offer dental insurance, also including spouses and dependents…

West says the legislation also extends a program for at least another year to pay for veterans’ travel from rural and underserved areas to clinics…

The bill also extends a pilot program for five years where individuals and companies may construct or improve facilities as a donation to the VA. West says over the last few years, and especially the last year or so, Congress has made major changes to improve the VA and access to healthcare for veterans. Meanwhile, locally, West says the county’s first Military Appreciation Week is planned for November 6th through the 14th, which includes Veterans Day.