Veterans Feedback On Services Part of Survey

Hoping to improve outreach, especially since the accessibility issues from the pandemic, the Nevada County Veterans Services Office is conducting a survey to collect input from the thousands of service members and their families in the area. Veterans Services Officer, David West, says they plan on doing this every year…

click to listen to David West

West says since the pandemic began about a year ago, they’ve only been able to see people on a limited basis and for a short period of time. It’s also meant that caseload backlogs, a growing and controversial concern, especially in the last decade, have only gotten worse…

click to listen to David West

There are an estimated eight to nine-thousand veterans in Nevada County. But West says when you add family members, including those related to deceased vets, the number of potential claims are a lot higher. The survey is expected to be extended through the 20th and will be shared with various area veterans organizations.