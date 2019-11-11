< Back to All News

Veterans Jobless Rate Drops Dramatically

Posted: Nov. 11, 2019 12:27 AM PST

California’s veteran unemployment rate has seen a dramatic drop over the last couple of years, or from five-point-eight to three-point-two percent. Aubrey Henry, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says, like the rest of the work force, they’ve benefitted from California’s decade-long economic boom, that’s created over three-million jobs…

click to listen to Aubrey Henry

As of 2017, Nevada County had nine-thousand-146 veterans. Henry says many have attractive skill sets for employers. That includes the ability to adapt to change, as well as independent problem solving…

click to listen to Aubrey Henry

The Department says many of the state’s employed veterans hold jobs in professional and business services, public administration, educational, and health services. Also protective services, such as criminal investigation and firefighting. And the future also looks promising. Projections show that some industries currently employing veterans will grow at a rate surpassing the statewide average.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha