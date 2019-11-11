Veterans Jobless Rate Drops Dramatically

California’s veteran unemployment rate has seen a dramatic drop over the last couple of years, or from five-point-eight to three-point-two percent. Aubrey Henry, with the state’s Employment Development Department, says, like the rest of the work force, they’ve benefitted from California’s decade-long economic boom, that’s created over three-million jobs…

As of 2017, Nevada County had nine-thousand-146 veterans. Henry says many have attractive skill sets for employers. That includes the ability to adapt to change, as well as independent problem solving…

The Department says many of the state’s employed veterans hold jobs in professional and business services, public administration, educational, and health services. Also protective services, such as criminal investigation and firefighting. And the future also looks promising. Projections show that some industries currently employing veterans will grow at a rate surpassing the statewide average.