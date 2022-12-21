Veterans May Deal Harder With Holiday Depression

While the holiday season can be a time of celebration for many, it can also increase, stress, anxiety, loneliness and depression. And that can lead some to contemplate suicide, especially veterans. Nevada County Veterans Services Officer, David West, says national statistics show that 22 veterans are committing suicide daily, and these numbers tend to go up during this time of year…

West says his office can make referrals to three different places. That includes Welcome Home Vets…

West says he’s not aware of any local veteran suicide this year. Meanwhile, a group called America’s Warrior Partnership recently released a report concluding that the veteran suicide rate is about two and a half times greater than what the Department of Veteran Affairs is estimating. Recently, Veteran Affairs reported that suicides decreased in 2020 for the second year in a row, and they were fewer than in any year since 2006.