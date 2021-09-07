< Back to All News

Veterans Memorial Building Gets New Floor

Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 12:32 AM PDT

A long-overdue rennovation of the maple floor in the Veterans Memorial Building in Grass Valley has been completed. Veterans Service Officer David West says it showcases the athletic-rated floor for a building that opened shortly after World War One…

The project received much of its 160-thousand dollar funding through the statewide Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant Program. Officials say the rennovation brings new life to this popular venue and ensures years of basketball, volleyball, pickleball, fencing, meetings, special events and concerts…

And West says that will also bring in more revenue for future upgrades that will be needed. The facility was also rennovated in 2008 to bring in modern comforts, while preserving the historic character. That also included improvements to the flooring to grow recreational possibilities. West says there’s also been a major upgrade of the phone system and internet for the various veteran services organizations in the building.

