Veterans Program Monday in Grass Valley

Veterans Day will be observed in grand style on Monday in Grass Valley with a program hosted by the local post of the American Legion. Retired U-S Navy Captain George ‘Cap’ Wallington is putting the program together…
The theme from each branch of the military will be played and veterans from that branch will step forward. Wallington says they’ll also have a guest speaker, who this year is Stan Zabka…
Zabka, who just turned 95, also directed NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’ for 22 years with three different hosts, and wrote a book about his life in music. He’ll speak for about 15 minutes. The program starts at 10am and ends at 11am at the Grass Valley Veterans Building. There’s also a breakfast at 8am for veterans and their families.
–gf
