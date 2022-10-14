Veterans Stand Down At Fairgrounds This Weekend

The Nevada County “All Veterans” Stand Down is touted as the largest veteran-targeted outreach event in the county. It’s co-hosted by federal, state, county, and local service organizations and non-profits that provide services and resources to homeless and low-income vets. And, for the first time in three years, or since the pandemic began, it returns to the Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday in the traditional format. The county’s Veterans Services Officer, David West, expects another good turnout…

Throughout both days, veterans will also have the opportunity to enroll in VA Healthcare, receive counselling on benefits available to them, as well as a health screening. Meanwhile, West says case backlogs with the Veterans Administration continue to grow, despite recent federal legislation signed into law designed to improve staffing…

In addition, veterans also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment opportunities, substance use treatment, and many other services. That’s today and Saturday, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, from 8:30am to 2:30pm.