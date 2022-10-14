< Back to All News

Veterans Stand Down At Fairgrounds This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 14, 2022 12:59 AM PDT

The Nevada County “All Veterans” Stand Down is touted as the largest veteran-targeted outreach event in the county. It’s co-hosted by federal, state, county, and local service organizations and non-profits that provide services and resources to homeless and low-income vets. And, for the first time in three years, or since the pandemic began, it returns to the Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday in the traditional format. The county’s Veterans Services Officer, David West, expects another good turnout…

click to listen to David West

Throughout both days, veterans will also have the opportunity to enroll in VA Healthcare, receive counselling on benefits available to them, as well as a health screening. Meanwhile, West says case backlogs with the Veterans Administration continue to grow, despite recent federal legislation signed into law designed to improve staffing…

click to listen to David West

In addition, veterans also receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment opportunities, substance use treatment, and many other services. That’s today and Saturday, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, from 8:30am to 2:30pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha