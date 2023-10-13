< Back to All News

Veterans Stand Down At Fairgrounds This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 13, 2023 12:00 AM PDT

The 24th Annual Nevada County All Veteran Stand Down returns for a two-day run at the Fairgrounds, starting Friday and Saturday. Melise Munroe is the president of the event board. And, as always, they want to especially reach out to local homeless vets…

Over 25 providers will be available this year to assist. That includes free vaccines from the Nevada County Health Department, as well as free shots for veterans’ furry friends from the group called For the love of Pets, as well as heart worm. Free clothing will also be available. Munroe says her husband’s PTSD from the Vietnam War inspired her to get involved. There’s also a social benefit from the event…

There’s also live music. The Stand Down is today and Saturday, from 8:30am to 3pm, in the Northern Mines Building of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

