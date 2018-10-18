< Back to All News

Veterans Stand Down at Fairgrounds This Weekend

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Hundreds of military veterans, many homeless or in need of services, will be at the Nevada County Fairgrounds this weekend for the annual Veterans Stand Down. Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down president Will Buck says the term is from the military. When you are on active duty and out in combat or on a mission, you ‘stand to’…

Services for attendees include everything from free legal advice, banking, and information about programs for vets, but also more basic things like haircuts, veterinary services for their pets, and even massage therapy and yoga classes. Buck says their list of providers has grown in recent years from about 30, to more than 50…

Veterans also find out about the stand down through word of mouth, fliers, and messages from veterans groups. The stand down is Friday from 8:30 to 4:30, and Saturday from 8:30 to 2:30, at the Northern Mines Building.

