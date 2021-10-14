Veterans Stand Down Returns But Modified

The Nevada County All Veterans Stand Down returns this year, after being one of the numerous event casualties last year from the pandemic, and with no vaccine available yet. And this year it will be held for just one day, Friday, October 15th, instead of two days. And Mike Hayward, with Welcome Home Vets, says it’ll be held at the Veterans Building on South Auburn Street in Grass Valley, instead of the Fairgrounds, where it had been going on since 1999…

Hayward says it will also be a drive-through format, similar to the free lunch events that have been held during the pandemic. Free lunches will also be served this time…

Among the providers who will be on hand are a number of Nevada County agencies. That includes Social Services, Behavioral Health, Adult Services, and Public Health. Both flu and COVID shots will also be available. There will also be a variety of veteran-specific groups. There’s also live music. The Stand Down is happening tomorrow (Fri.), at the Veterans Building, from 11am to 4pm.