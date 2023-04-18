Veteran’s Survey Guides Services

Nevada County continues to ask residents to provide input and feedback regarding different services and programs that are offered through the various departments sponsored by the executive offices. County CEO, Alison Lehman, is part of a monthly KNCO Insight segment and recently, while highlighting Social Services, she explains that surveys are the most efficient way to collect and analyze community members’ ideas. Coincidentally, this week the county launched a survey focused on Veteran’s Services.

Lehman spoke highly of County Veteran’s Service Officer David West, who has also been a guest on various veteran’s-based shows. She also says the survey is going to be used by West and other staff members to guide the department as it moves forward with serving thousands of military veterans living in the county.

The Veteran’s Service Office Survey is open through May 15 and is also available via paper based if you prefer to provide your input in writing rather than online.

The Veterans Service Office is located in Brighton Greens Complex on McCourtney Road in Grass Valley.

http://www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/VSOSurvey

530-273-3396

988 McCourtney Road

Grass Valley, CA 95949