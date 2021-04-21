< Back to All News

Viaduct Project Means Hwy 49 Delays

Posted: Apr. 21, 2021 12:08 AM PDT

Caltrans has resumed construction on the Highway 49 Yuba River Washouts project in Sierra County, in the area of Sierra City and Downieville. Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says it began in the summer of last year to permanently repair river embankment damage from heavy 2017 storms….

And that also means motorists should expect some delays 24 hours a day, seven days a week…

Borrayo says project completion is anticipated by the end of the year, with a pricetag of 12-point-three million dollars.

