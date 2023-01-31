< Back to All News

Vibrancy Strategic Initiative Committee Meets

Jan. 31, 2023

They’re called the Vibrancy Strategic Initiative Committee. And their first-ever meeting is Thursday at Nevada City City Hall. They’ll address one of seven initiatives identified last year by the City Council. City Manager Sean Grayson says Vibrancy is in reference to the arts, culture, and distinction…

That would feature redevelopment of city-owned land on Zion Street for mixed use residential and retail focused on workforce housing. Grayson says the committee will also conduct a review of the possible public art process…

The committee meeting begins at 6 Thursday evening, in the Beryl P. Robinson Jr. Conference Room. They include councilmembers Adam Kline and Daniela Fernandez. Grayson says over 500 members of the public participated in helping the Council decide on what initiatives to focus on. The other six are: housing, fire safety, water, business, infrastructure, and parks.

