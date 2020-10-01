Victim Asleep While Burglar Takes A Shower Eats

A 28-year-old Auburn woman who helped herself to a number of things, after breaking into a Grass Valley home, has been arrested. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says the victim, a 70-year-old man, was also asleep at the time during the break in at the home, late Monday night, on Comstock Court. The victim reports his wallet, phone, and vehicle were taken…

Kimbrough says Sierra Luster was located Tuesday night on Sutton Way in the victim’s vehicle. She was arrested on four felony charges. He says one charge he hasn’t seen very often is theft of an elder dependent adult…

Kimbrough says Luster has admitted to the break-in, saying she’d found a piece of mail on the ground outside the home and then say a door open. Although Luster is listed to be from Auburn, he says she has a prior arrest history with Grass Valley Police.