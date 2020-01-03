< Back to All News

Victim Of Officers-Involved Shooting Identified

Posted: Jan. 2, 2020 6:23 PM PST

An update on the New Year’s Day officer-involved shooting in Grass Valley. Late Thursday, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon and Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgaard released a joint videotaped statement. Moon says dispatchers received a call about 25-year-old Gabriel Strickland walking on Squirrel Creek Road around 1pm with a shotgun over his shoulder. He was located at the intersection of Oak and Walker Drives, wearing all-black clothing…

That’s when Strickland was shot and killed by Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Tripp and Grass Valley Police officers Taylor King and Brian Hooper, who have been placed on administrative leave. Gammelgaard says the investigation is expected to take months…

The final determination on the officers, as to any criminal wrongdoing, will be made by the District Attorney’s Office. Officials say suicide by cop’ was mentioned by Strickland in recent contacts, including when he was arrested about a week and a half ago on drug and weapon charges outside the Pine Creek Laundromat in Grass Valley.

