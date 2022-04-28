< Back to All News

Victim Witness Center Benefits From Intern Pgm

Posted: Apr. 28, 2022 12:17 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Victim Witness Center staffing has been benefitting from an Air Force internship program. It’s called SkillBridge. It’s an opportunity for service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific-industry training and apprenticeships. Haley Leonard is enlisted at Beale Air Force Base and works with computers…

Leonard was appearing on KNCO’s “On the Town”, on Wednesday, as part of the county’s week-long observation of National Crime Victim Rights Week. The county’s Victim Witness Center has two full-time advocates and two part-timers, along with one full-time intern. The SkillBridge program can only apply during the last six months of military service prior to release from active duty. Leonard has been with Victim Witness for about two weeks…

SkillBridge connects service members with industry partners and real-world job experiences that are designed to aid them in finding meaningful and gainful employment after discharge.

