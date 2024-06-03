Victim Witness Program Faces Major Cuts

With the state budget deadline just two weeks away, there’s now a full-press effort to prevent major cuts that might be made to local crime and domestic violence victim service programs. Each year the federal government distributes millions of dollars in funds to states, which are then appropriated to communities through a grant process. This year, California is receiving a 44-percent reduction from last year. Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says that would have a devastating impact on their indispensable Victim Witness services department…

Wilson says last year alone the department helped 12-hundred-37 crime victims. And he says it will be very challenging to find back-fill money without help from state lawmakers…

At a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in April, during Crime Victims Rights Week, the Associate Director of Community Beyond Violence said they served 692 domestic violence victims last year and provided 26-hundred-14 shelter bed nights.