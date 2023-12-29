Victims’ Actions Leads To Burglary Arrest

Thanks to a partnership with cooperative victims, one burglary arrest was made on Christmas night in North San Juan. And four other people have been referred for charges to the District Attorney’s Office. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Ashley Quadros, says one victim deputies had been working with, at a home on Almora Road, had already lost thousands of dollars worth of tools from a separate break-in in late November…

And Quadros says not long after that, the home was burglarized again on Christmas morning. But this time, the suspect vehicle was captured on the recently-installed surveillance camera, with a pickup bed full of stolen items. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Dustin Million Junior of Camptonville. A passenger was identified as 41-year-old Steven Lillis of North San Juan. Million Junior was also in possession of a check made out to him for two-thousand dollars, with “tools” written on the memo….

Also found in the pickup was mail believed to be stolen from additional victims. Deputies also found stolen property at homes in Nevada City and Grass Valley. A second burglary suspect and three other conspirators are also facing charges, including persons involved in the purchase and possession of stolen items.