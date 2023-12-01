< Back to All News

Victorian Christmas Begins

Dec. 1, 2023

Nevada City’s Victorian Christmas begins a series of five events on Sunday. The marketing manager for the Chamber of Commerce, Lynn Skrukrud, says there will once again be around 120 vendors and 20 performing groups…

Skrukrud says Nevada City has always had a special link to the Victorian era, which was considered to be from around 1820 to 1914, or during part of the 64-year span of Queen Victoria’s reign in Great Britain..

And, of course, there’s plenty of food and beverages available for purchase. And, in addition to the vendors, you can also find plenty of gift ideas at the various nearby downtown shops. It’s the 45th year of this holiday tradition, which happens for the next three Sundays, from 1:30 to 6pm. Also, the next two Wednesdays, from 5 to 9pm. Skrukrud also mentions that there’s a second shuttle service available this year, through Nevada County Connects.

