Victorian Christmas Begins

The first of five Victorian Christmases begins Sunday afternoon in Nevada City. Event and Marketing Manager, Lynn Skrukrud, with the Chamber of Commerce, says they’re anticipating even larger gatherings for the 44th annual event, after two years of COVID fears and restrictions…

You can enjoy hot buttered rum or mulled wine to stave off the winter chill, while also browsing around 120 vendors with handmade gift items, unique wares, and other beverages. Also food, which, of course, includes free roasted chestnuts. Skrukrud also notes that gas-powered generators are no longer allowed for the vendors’ booths…

There’s also an interesting Dickens Village display from Department 56 at the Alpha Building. Victorian Christmas is on the next three Sundays, from 1:30 to 6pm, as well as on the next two Wednesday evenings, from 5 to 9. Shuttle service is also available from the Rood Center.