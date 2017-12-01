Victorian Christmas Kicks Off Sunday

Victorian Christmas is here. Nevada City will be hosting the first of four Victorian Christmas events on Sunday from 1:30 to 6pm. The event is put on by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, and Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey says it attracts people from out of town as well as locals…

There are over a hundred vendors, which are good for buying Christmas presents…

Father Christmas will be there, there will be horse-drawn carriage rides, carolers, choirs, wandering minstrels, and costumed characters. The event is again on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sundays are from 1:30pm to 6pm on this Sunday and December 17. Wednesday December 13 and December 20 will be from 5 to 9pm. There’s also a parking shuttle available at the Rood Center.

–gf