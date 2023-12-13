Victorian Christmas Shuttles Help Ease Parking Concerns

This evening Nevada City comes to life for second Wednesday of Victorian Christmas and with the weather cool but dry a huge crowd is expected to take over Broad, Spring and Commercial Streets. With a large influx of visitors, parking may be a challenge, so there are two options to help people get to and from the festivities. Public Information Officer Jennifer Comperda says the new E-bus is being highlighted as a free shuttle from Grass Valley to Victorian Christmas.

The shuttle will also depart from Nevada City from the same location and return to the Tinloy Station in Grass Valley.

Busses run every twenty minutes and stay in continuous operation for three hours from 5 to 8PM.

The shuttle is a great opportunity for locals and guests staying in Grass Valley to avoid driving and parking frustrations.

The E-Bus shuttle is being funded by low carbon grants.

A second shuttle is available for people who do drive and park at the Rood Center. It is five dollars cash and runs from 4:30 to 10:00PM.