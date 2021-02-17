Video Of Fatal Officers Involved Shooting Released

A graphic and disturbing video of the officer-involved fatal shooting incident that happened in Alta Sierra two weeks ago has been released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. It contains 9-1-1 calls, radio traffic between dispatchers and deputies, and multiple in-car dashboard cameras. In a new release, the Department says the incident began with a call from a concerned resident, after she saw a mother and two young children walking on Alta Sierra Drive. Deputies responded and located 33-year-old Ariella Crawford and the children. She immediately became upset and produced a knife. Efforts to de-escalate the situation were not successful. Ultimately, she charged at a deputy with the knife and a second deputy shot her several times. This Critical Incident Video can be found on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/oq08nS8syUk