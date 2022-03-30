Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge Dedicated

The Highway 49 South Yuba River Bridge near Nevada City is now the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. A dedication ceremony was held earlier this week. And the seed was planted for the change 16 years ago, with the release of the movie “The Christmas Card” in 2006. It’s the story about a veteran returning a fallen soldier’s dog tags to his family. The film was set in Nevada City and featured the bridge being dedicated to those who served. But the president of the Nevada County chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, Keith Grueneberg, says when vets travelled to view the plaque, it wasn’t there…

Grueneberg says he reached out to various organizations for months before contacting Dahle’s office in June of 2020, nearly two years ago. She introduced the measure in 2021 and was on hand for the ceremony…

Cal Trans will install signs at each end of the bridge in the near future. It’s also the same week that Governor Newsom proclaimed “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” on Wednesday.