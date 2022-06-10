< Back to All News

Village Market Day In Nevada City

Posted: Jun. 10, 2022 12:01 AM PDT

Also happening in Nevada City this weekend is a city-wide celebration that shines a spotlight on the town’s shopping district. One of the co-organizers, and local merchant, Eileen Jorgensen says the fourth annual Village Market Day is from 11am to 5pm on Sunday…

Organizers say Nevada City’s shops feature a huge range of items. You can also discover more about the town’s food, beer, and wine scene. And another shop owner, Simone Schwinn, says there are also plenty of fun activities to be involved in, including for kids…

Schwinn also mentions musical entertainment at Robinson Plaza. You can also celebrate the beautification of Commerical Street. That’s the Village Market, in Nevada City, on Sunday.

