It was successful last year, so organizers are doing it again. The second annual Village Market Day is Sunday in downtown Nevada City…

Business owner and event organizer Eileen Jorgenson says it has evolved into a small street faire. Shops and restaurants will be open, there will be entertainment, and a magic show for the kids. Jorgenson says there will be good deals, too…

Village Market Day is Sunday from 11am to 5pm, rain or shine.

