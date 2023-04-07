Violent Crime Suspect Now Competent Again

Legal proceedings have resumed for a Nevada City man facing numerous violent crime charges, stemming from several incidents last year. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Cami Lisonbee says the suspension occurred about seven months ago for 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier, after the judge granted a defense request regarding Charpentier’s mental competency.

But Lisonbee says the judge recently ruled that Charpentier was now able to follow and understand proceedings, even to the point where he can also represent himself. He’s accused, among other things, of kidnapping a former girlfriend at gunpoint in North San Juan in May of last year. He also shot out the window at a local store, before getting into the victim’s vehicle. She eventually escaped. Then, a few days later, he was alleged to have gone into someone’s home, committed a robbery, and stole that person’s car. Lisonbee outlined just some of the charges…

Charpentier’s next scheduled court appearance is April 27th.