Violin Prodigy Advances To Major Competition

Posted: May. 13, 2024 12:48 AM PDT

An 18-year-old violinist from Grass Valley is moving on toward an even more advanced high school competition. Athena Giuliani recently won the Area Four Rotary Clubs’ music contest, earning a 250-dollar prize. And next Saturday, she’ll be part of the Rotary’s Annual contest in Reno, for a one-thousand-dollar prize…

Giuliani is getting ready to graduate at Forest Charter School. She started her classical training at age three. She also has been studying traditional Celtic music, with internationally known Nevada County fiddler, Alasdair Fraser, since she was seven years old…

Giuliani was also selected as co-concertmaster, or one of the two most skilled violinists, of the Sacramento Youth Symphony Premier Orchestra. And she also frequently performs with the Auburn and Berkeley symphony orchestras. Previously, she served as concertmaster of the Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra. She also loves to teach, with private lessons, as well as at a class at Mount Saint Mary’s Academy. And in the fall, she’ll be studying performance at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

