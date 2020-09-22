< Back to All News

Virtual Cannabis Compliance Discussion Available

Posted: Sep. 22, 2020 10:37 AM PDT

It’s been 16 months since Nevada County Supervisors passed the marijuana growing ordinance. And Wednesday, the county is hosting a virtual “Good to Grow” discussion for people with questions and feedback about the commercial permitting process. The program manager for the county’s compliance division, Jeff Merriman, says that includes any more improvements that need to be made…

Meanwhile, Merriman says only around half of permit applications, or 80 to 85, have been approved so far…

Those seeking licenses need to register for the discussion, which is from 5 to 6 tomorrow (Wed.) evening through YubaNet. Merriman says the public can also comment, on a limited basis, through a “chat board”.

