Virtual Fair Auctions Begin

Yesterday would have been the first day of this year’s Nevada County Fair, which was cancelled by coronavirus crowding concerns. But the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions will still be happening, although online, starting Thursday morning at 9 and begins closing Saturday morning at 9. Fairgrounds Manager and CEO, Patrick Eidman, says despite the change over 200 lots are available, compared to around 300 last year…

Lots close in 90-second intervals until the final one is complete. Last year’s auctions grossed a record 736-thousand dollars for the county’s youth…

Eidman says each bid and purchase is an investment in the next generation of agriculture and supports future projects, college funding, and vocational training. For information about how to bid in the auction, or other information, visit Nevada County Fair dot-com.