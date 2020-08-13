< Back to All News

Virtual Fair Auctions Begin

Posted: Aug. 13, 2020 12:19 AM PDT

Yesterday would have been the first day of this year’s Nevada County Fair, which was cancelled by coronavirus crowding concerns. But the Junior Livestock and Ag Mechanics Auctions will still be happening, although online, starting Thursday morning at 9 and begins closing Saturday morning at 9. Fairgrounds Manager and CEO, Patrick Eidman, says despite the change over 200 lots are available, compared to around 300 last year…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

Lots close in 90-second intervals until the final one is complete. Last year’s auctions grossed a record 736-thousand dollars for the county’s youth…

click to listen to Patrick Eidman

Eidman says each bid and purchase is an investment in the next generation of agriculture and supports future projects, college funding, and vocational training. For information about how to bid in the auction, or other information, visit Nevada County Fair dot-com.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha