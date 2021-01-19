< Back to All News

Virtual Job Fair On Wednesday

Posted: Jan. 19, 2021 12:40 AM PST

If you haven’t been able to find new employment after being laid off, due to the economic impacts of the pandemic, the Alliance for Workforce Development, is still planning Job Fairs. The first one is tomorrow (Wed.) morning. At the Nevada County office in Grass Valley, business services representative Kari D’Alosio says since it’ll have to be virtual, it’ll be their first regional event, allowing job seekers to connect with multiple employers in all six of their counties in one place…

D’Alosio says around 80 employers are expected to participate…

D’Alosio says there’s a big, broad spectrum of opportunities, from entry-level to engineering positions. Also, hospital nursing positions, jobs at the recently-opened Holiday Market in Auburn, and Cal Trans also has a lot of openings. In addition to Nevada County, the Alliance includes Butte, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, and Sierra counties. The virtual Job Fair is Wednesday from 10am to 1pm. The website address is “www.afwd.org”.

