Virtual Meeting For Hwy 49 Safety Project

Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 12:35 AM PDT

It’s not funded yet, but it would have major impacts on traffic flow on an accident-prone stretch of Highway 49 in Nevada County. Caltrans and the county’s Transportation Commission are hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday night, seeking community comments on a project to improve safety, operations, and mobility. Caltrans Public Information Officer, Raquel Borrayo, says it’s between Allison Ranch/La Barr Meadows Road and the McKnight Way interchange…

Also, right turn lanes, two at-grade access-controlled intersections,and improvements to vertical curve sight distance…

Borrayo says an animal crossing, designed to reduce collisions, as well as bicycle facilities, are also included. She says it’s scheduled to be built in three phases, based on funding availability. There’s no start date for the project at this time. The virtual meeting is from 6 to 7 this (Tues.) evening. For more information, including access, check the Cal Trans District Three website.

