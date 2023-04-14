Virtual Reality Tour Aligns with Nevada County Reads

A unique opportunity to experience an exhibit in Washington DC while visiting one of the local Nevada County libraries. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the special event is taking place today.

Members of the community are invited to the Grass Valley Branch at 11:00AM and again at 2:00PM to access the exhibit using a virtual reality headset. This experience aligns with the Nevada County Reads books, Interior Chinatown for adults, and Front Desk for children. Both stories focus on life of Chinese Immigrants as they adjust to living in America.

The library is also offering an opportunity to win tickets to this year’s theatrical production put on by the Community Asian Theater of the Sierras.

People can also register to win tickets using social media and following the library on Facebook or Instagram.