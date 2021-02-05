Virtual Sierra College Writers Conference

It’s a Virtual Writers Conference this year for Sierra College, which starts Friday and runs through Saturday. And the college’s Dean of the Library and Resource Center says this year’s event reflects the unprecedented times, with the country also struggling to maintain democracy, and elements of our culture continuing to propagate social and environmental injustice. Event Co-ordinator and English instructor, Lynette Vrooman, says this year’s keynote speakers include award-winning author, musician, and screenwriter James McBride…

Educator, award-winning author, and activist, Doctor Bettina Love, also speaks about the power of writing. Ian Hadley is also talking about his Sacramento creative-writing non-profit “916 Ink”. This year’s theme is “Empowering Voices”…

There are also a number of other writers on hand all day both days with virtual workshops covering a variety of topics, including how to be good and effective at this craft.