Virtual Town Hall Deals With Effect on Youth

Posted: Jun. 3, 2020 12:02 PM PDT

Are the kids alright? How teens are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic is the subject of a YubaNet ‘Virtual Town Hall’ Thursday. Representatives from several teen support networks will be on hand, including the Director of School Safety for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, the Friendship Club, and others. NEO Co-Founder Halli Ellis-Edwards is also one of the panelists. She says there is a definte struggle that teens are battling when they don’t really get to be around their peers…

Listen to Halli Ellis-Edwards 1

NEO’s Youth Center is closed, but Ellis-Edwards says they do keep in contact with the kids they normally serve, and many are adjusting at home, but still could use some interaction with others…

Listen to Halli Ellis-Edwards 2

The town hall is from noon to 1pm (Thursday). It will be streamed live on YouTube and on yubanet.com. Questions can be submitted in advance to townhall@yubanet.com.

–gf

