Virtual Town Hall Tonight on Covid and the Economy

The economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic is the subject of a virtual town hall this evening, put on by the county in conjunction with YubaNet. Confirmed panelists include the Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors, the mayors of Grass Valley and Nevada City, and the Vice Mayors of Nevada City and Truckee. Issues focus on the Stage Three re-opening and can both businesses and the most vulnerable citizens be protected. It starts at 6pm, and will be streamed live on YubaNet and uploaded to YouTube.

–gf