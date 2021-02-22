< Back to All News

Virtual Writing Workshops Through Library

Posted: Feb. 22, 2021 12:11 AM PST

Three virtual writing workshops from local authors are yet another aspect of Nevada County Reads and Writes, which continues through March. Adult Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says the first one is being offered this (Mon.) evening from Mira Johansen…

The workshops are, again, inspired by themes from this year’s book, “The Round House:”, by Louise Erdrich. Lloyd says the second workshop, on March 8th, from Wendy Hornsby, focuses on Erdrich’s craft as a writer of fiction to convey a story that rings with truth and credibility. as she explores several timeless and universal themes, like good and evil and faith and morality. The final workshop is offered by Gage McKinney on March 22nd…

The virtual workshops are from 5 to 6pm, through a link on the Nevada County Community Library website.

