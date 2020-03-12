Virus Testing Beginning to Expand

With testing being expanded for coronavirus, that means the likelihood of a case in Nevada County will increase. Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake says there’s now a change in the way testing is being allowed. She says commercial testing is now availble for persons under investigation for coronavirus, or P-U-Is…

So what changes will there be when or if Nevada County gets its first positive result?….

Governor Newsom has issued a directive, recommending that non-essential gatherings of 250 people or more be canceled, and places where more vulnerable people gather, such as nursing homes, there should be no more than ten people allowed. Schools, or people receiving care, for example, would be allowed.

–gf