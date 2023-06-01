< Back to All News

Volunteer and Job Fair At Fairgrounds

Posted: Jun. 1, 2023 12:17 AM PDT

Over 40 non-profit organizations are gearing up for Saturday’s Community Volunteer and Job Fair at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Wendy Willoughby, the managing director of the Center For Nonprofit Leadership, talked about the event recently on “KNCO: Insight”. She said it’s a chance to find your calling, by exploring employment as well as volunteer opportunities…

click to listen to Wendy Willoughby

That includes at the upcoming Nevada County Fair. Deputy Manager Katie Bielen said it can also be an educational experience, giving you more in-depth knowledge about volunteerism…

click to listen to Katie Bielen

Empty nesters, retired people, and people new to the area may especially be ready to engage. Organizers say it’s a chance to contribute your unique skills, make a difference, and work with like-minded individuals, making connections and friends. There’s also the mental health benefits of knowing you’re helping someone in need, bringing pride, satisfaction, as well as fun. The Community Volunteer and Job Fair is Saturday, from 11am to 3pm, in the Main Street Center Building and Lawn, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. There are also food and drink vendors just outside.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha