Volunteer and Job Fair At Fairgrounds

Over 40 non-profit organizations are gearing up for Saturday’s Community Volunteer and Job Fair at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Wendy Willoughby, the managing director of the Center For Nonprofit Leadership, talked about the event recently on “KNCO: Insight”. She said it’s a chance to find your calling, by exploring employment as well as volunteer opportunities…

That includes at the upcoming Nevada County Fair. Deputy Manager Katie Bielen said it can also be an educational experience, giving you more in-depth knowledge about volunteerism…

Empty nesters, retired people, and people new to the area may especially be ready to engage. Organizers say it’s a chance to contribute your unique skills, make a difference, and work with like-minded individuals, making connections and friends. There’s also the mental health benefits of knowing you’re helping someone in need, bringing pride, satisfaction, as well as fun. The Community Volunteer and Job Fair is Saturday, from 11am to 3pm, in the Main Street Center Building and Lawn, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. There are also food and drink vendors just outside.