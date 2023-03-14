< Back to All News

Volunteer Snow Removal Work Underway

Posted: Mar. 14, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

A nationally-affiliated storm damage help group is teaming up with the Nevada County United Way chapter, starting March 14th. Team Rubicon pairs the skills and experiences of veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions. And, local United Way event coordinator, Chris Schau, says they’re clearing snow through Thursday, rain or shine…

click to listen to Chris Schau

That includes North Bloomfield, Cascade Shores, San Juan Ridge, Banner Lava Cap, Greenhorn, and the town of Washington…

click to listen to Chris Schau

Sizeable snowberms are still prominent along the less-travelled rural roads, making it difficult for some people to get out of their driveways. If you’d like to help out, you can click on a link on the local United Way website and sign up for as many shifts as possible. All the details are in the sign-up. Or you can call them at 274-8111.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha