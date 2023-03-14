Volunteer Snow Removal Work Underway

A nationally-affiliated storm damage help group is teaming up with the Nevada County United Way chapter, starting March 14th. Team Rubicon pairs the skills and experiences of veterans with first responders, medical professionals, and technology solutions. And, local United Way event coordinator, Chris Schau, says they’re clearing snow through Thursday, rain or shine…

That includes North Bloomfield, Cascade Shores, San Juan Ridge, Banner Lava Cap, Greenhorn, and the town of Washington…

Sizeable snowberms are still prominent along the less-travelled rural roads, making it difficult for some people to get out of their driveways. If you’d like to help out, you can click on a link on the local United Way website and sign up for as many shifts as possible. All the details are in the sign-up. Or you can call them at 274-8111.