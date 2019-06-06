Volunteers Needed as Grad Nights Approach

While high school students all over Nevada County are getting ready to graduate, they are also getting a safe way to celebrate, and spend one last night with their friends as high schoolers. Nevada Union’s Grad Night is Saturday. This year, it will be at the South Yuba Club. Organizer Tina Skrukrud says there are all kinds of activities planned…

There’s an Egyptian theme this year, and costumes are encouraged. There will be plenty of food and treats as well. It’s an all-night party from 8pm to 3am Saturday after the ceremonies. Skrukrud says they still need parents and other volunteers to help with the event…

You can call Tina at 713-2296 if you would like to help. Graduates from Ghidotti, N-U Tech, Silver Springs, and North Point are also invited. Bear River’s Grad Night is Friday at the campus’ multi-purpose room. Similar activities are planned there.

