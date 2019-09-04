< Back to All News

Volunteers Needed For Annual River Cleanup Day

Posted: Sep. 4, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

SYRCL’s annual Yuba River Cleanup Day is in a couple of weeks, and they are looking for volunteers. Development Director Julie Pokrandt says the South Yuba River Citizens League has sites all up and down the watershed where you can pitch in…

They also cover the Bear River. Community Engagement Manager Daniel Belshe says you can participate in groups, or if you want to sign up individually, you’ll have plenty of locations to pick from…

Belshe says they are about half way to their expected goal of a thousand volunteers. The cleanup is Saturday September 21 from 9am to 1pm, with a party at Pioneer Park afterward. You can sign up online at yubariver.org.

