Volunteers Needed For Green Waste Program

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

A new free green waste disposal program is coming to Nevada County next month, and officials are looking for voluntters to help make it run smoothly. Thanks to grant funding, residents will be able to drop off materials at six different locations around the county. County Administrative Analyst Jenn Tamo says there will be no heavy lifting involved, but volunteers need to help residents with materials…

For more information, you can sign up atwww.mynevadacounty.com/greenwaste

There is also a one-hour training session, which will be held Tuesday at the Rood Center from 7 to 8pm.

